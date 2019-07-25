Litecoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.58 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.76 billion and $2.58 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $91.73 or 0.00942008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, GOPAX, Liqui and QuadrigaCX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017133 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000569 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 62,822,718 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

