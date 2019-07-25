Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $48.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.56 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 659,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.04. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $31.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOB. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,284,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 157,864 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,760,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74,579 shares in the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

