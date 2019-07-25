Livermore Investment Group (LON:LIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.00

Livermore Investment Group Limited. (LON:LIV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 44 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.57), with a volume of 1221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.57).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 million and a P/E ratio of 5.44.

About Livermore Investment Group (LON:LIV)

Livermore Investments Group Limited invests in real estate, private equity, hedge funds, and capital markets. The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

