LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded by Wellington Shields

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wellington Shields from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.58. 3,558,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,351. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $31,588.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,869.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,821,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,999,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,755 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter valued at about $93,177,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 41.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,176,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,777,000 after acquiring an additional 639,246 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LKQ by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,776,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,622,000 after acquiring an additional 485,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

