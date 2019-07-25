Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.85-21.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.25-59.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.08 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY19 guidance to $20.85-21.15 EPS.

Lockheed Martin stock remained flat at $$368.90 during midday trading on Thursday. 705,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,809. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.92. The company has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $373.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $366.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

