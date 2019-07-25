Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL Acquires 1,487 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 2.1% of Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,248,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 18,906.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 602,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after purchasing an additional 482,760 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 524,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,080,000 after purchasing an additional 441,995 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,182,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,787,470,000 after purchasing an additional 408,675 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,077,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.06. 192,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,539. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.27. The firm has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

