LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-5.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.258-1.263 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.LogMeIn also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.35-1.37 EPS.

NASDAQ:LOGM traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $72.35. The company had a trading volume of 707,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,958. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30. LogMeIn has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $108.30.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,705,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 504,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,255,229.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

