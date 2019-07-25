Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.56 Million Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,022,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,846,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,604,000 after buying an additional 502,358 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 416.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 598,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,575,000 after buying an additional 482,397 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 53.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,810,000 after buying an additional 398,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,950.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 414,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,752,000 after buying an additional 394,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $406.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,047. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.78. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $271.56 and a one year high of $417.13. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.98%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $497,113.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.94.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

