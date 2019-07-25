Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $657,626,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $355,441,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,020 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,483.2% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,057,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,803 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,184.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,403 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,583.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 196,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.73. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

