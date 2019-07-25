Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 35.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 9,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $87.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,598 shares of company stock worth $752,989 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $86.23. 1,000,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.14. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $91.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut shares of to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.