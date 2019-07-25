Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,248,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 18,906.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 602,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after buying an additional 482,760 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 524,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,080,000 after buying an additional 441,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,182,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,787,470,000 after buying an additional 408,675 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.12. 61,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,539. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.27. The firm has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.