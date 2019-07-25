Lubar & Co. Inc Has $13.94 Million Stake in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Lubar & Co. Inc lessened its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 23.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,381,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 419,000 shares during the period. EnLink Midstream accounts for about 14.1% of Lubar & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lubar & Co. Inc’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $13,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

ENLC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 46,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -141.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -1,600.00%.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

