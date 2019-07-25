Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$8.25

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target decreased by research analysts at CSFB from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUN. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.24.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:LUN traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,637. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.98 million and a P/E ratio of 29.21. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.70 and a 12-month high of C$7.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.91.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$553.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 134,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total value of C$984,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,798,986.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.