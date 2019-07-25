Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.50.

Shares of Magellan Health stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $68.11. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.59. Magellan Health has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Health will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at $23,196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 100,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 29,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 169,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

