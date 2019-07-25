Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.46-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $598-604 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.5 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.46-1.50 EPS.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,654. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.22% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.