Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 36.92% and a net margin of 9.32%.

Shares of MPX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,261. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.52. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $884,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 14.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPX shares. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Marine Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ifs Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marine Products in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

