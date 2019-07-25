MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.48 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. MarineMax updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

MarineMax stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.25. 678,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,600. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $399.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in MarineMax by 1,066.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 127,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 116,651 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 427,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 49,738 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in MarineMax by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 27,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Intevac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

