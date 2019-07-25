Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.40), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.97 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 2.78%.

MMLP traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.65. 16,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.70%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMLP shares. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, insider Randall Tauscher acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,371 shares in the company, valued at $492,846.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert D. Bondurant acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $66,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,933.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45,563 shares of company stock valued at $309,534. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $129,000. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

