Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Down 20% After Earnings Miss

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s stock price dropped 20% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.41, approximately 1,128,519 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 249,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.40). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.97 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In related news, CFO Robert D. Bondurant acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $66,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,101 shares in the company, valued at $520,933.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Tauscher acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,846.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 45,563 shares of company stock worth $309,534 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $236.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.09.

About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

