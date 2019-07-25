Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Sunday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grana y Montero SAA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL opened at $27.17 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $237,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $682,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,057 shares of company stock worth $8,299,646. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,720,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,403,000 after acquiring an additional 128,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,654,000 after acquiring an additional 360,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $973,000.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.