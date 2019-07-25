Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 26,075.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,280,570 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $128,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $2,219,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,173,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,314,441,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $63,382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,302,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,588 shares of company stock valued at $86,727,260. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $279.35. 2,283,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,018. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $280.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.52.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.