Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $280.82

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $280.82 and last traded at $279.75, with a volume of 87702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $280.25.

Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $264.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $284.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

In other news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,290,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $63,382,392.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,302,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,588 shares of company stock valued at $86,727,260. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

