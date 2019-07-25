Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.74. Mastercraft Boat reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 73.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Intevac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Brightbill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,091.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick May acquired 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $100,691.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the first quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 106.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCFT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.33. 13,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,475. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $320.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Mastercraft Boat has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

