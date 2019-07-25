Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lowered its position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3,829.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 689,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.27. Match Group Inc has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $79.30.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Match Group had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 120.25%. The business had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $306,725.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 119,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $8,277,644.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,623,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,607 shares of company stock worth $9,034,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Match Group to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.26.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

