Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $1.62 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 39.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 28.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 7.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 21.0% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 87,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 63.94%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

