Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $2.08 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 11.0% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 128,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $12,128,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,132,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 42,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $4,017,351.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,121 shares in the company, valued at $19,794,388.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,383 shares of company stock worth $28,368,769 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.95. 2,198,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $97.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.89.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cross Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.21.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

