Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY traded up $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $45.40. 33,373,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,988,512. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.