Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Purchases 1,817 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 133.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on shares of HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

NYSE:D traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $74.86. 3,244,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.27. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $79.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.