Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.25. 8,711,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $125.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.71. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.41.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.