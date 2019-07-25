Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 1,100 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.58.

In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total value of $3,774,827.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $687,836.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.15. 841,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,358. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.60.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

