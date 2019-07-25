Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 21,400 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,472,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 46.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,770,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,742 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 42.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,396,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,075 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 236.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,205,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,402,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $585,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,199,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.31. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,435.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $273,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,800.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

