Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDSO opened at $90.98 on Thursday. Medidata Solutions has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 94.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDSO. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Dougherty & Co cut Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medidata Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

In related news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $299,358.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

