Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) to post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.18. Medtronic posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.05.

MDT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.09. 36,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $102.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,274 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 14,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

