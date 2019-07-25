Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOGU Inc. provides an online clothing platform. The Company offers fashion, beauty and lifestyle products and accessories. It also focuses on content comprised of live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs and articles covering topics. MOGU Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Meili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of MOGU stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,240. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15. Meili has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter.

About Meili

Meili Inc develops and operates a fashion e-commerce platform which enables women to find personalized clothing and skin care products. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beijing, China.

