Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $63.25 and last traded at $62.17, with a volume of 424007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.39.

The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.28. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $864.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.61.

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $268,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55.

About Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.