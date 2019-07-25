Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

Metropolitan Bank stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.99. 2,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $358.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.29.

MCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, COO Gerard A. Perri sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $108,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

