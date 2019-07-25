Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $760.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior target price of $660.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTD. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $696.33.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $812.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $823.20. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $500.74 and a 52 week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.55 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 95.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,625 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,468,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,610 shares in the company, valued at $12,457,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,925 shares of company stock worth $35,650,928. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,370,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 633,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

