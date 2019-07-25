MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 3,345.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

