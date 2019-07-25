MHI Funds LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

MHI Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 18,662 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,080 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,776,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $39,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,166. Corporate insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ifs Securities raised shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.93. 1,538,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.67. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Continental Resources had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

