MHI Funds LLC Grows Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

MHI Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 49,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

In other news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $254,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.74. The company had a trading volume of 705,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,838. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $72.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $628.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.56 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.