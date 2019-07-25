MHI Funds LLC Sells 157 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

MHI Funds LLC cut its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 3.0% of MHI Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 253,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,457,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,165,000 after buying an additional 288,837 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.54 per share, with a total value of $129,983.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.98. 2,113,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,499. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $89.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

