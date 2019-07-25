Micro Focus International PLC – to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Micro Focus International in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini anticipates that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Micro Focus International’s FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $24.46.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.24. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.562 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,845,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 500,455 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 13.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 713,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 84,069 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 592,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 79,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.