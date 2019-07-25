Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is First National Bank of Omaha’s Largest Position

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,305 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $58,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 30,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 259,088 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $139.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $140.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,067.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $5.26 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,333,970.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

