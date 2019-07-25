Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s Largest Position

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 922,736 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 33,235 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.2% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $123,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $630,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at $98,333,970.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura upped their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $152.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $139.92. 533,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,231,066. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1,067.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $140.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

