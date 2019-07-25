Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,241 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,231,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.24. The firm has a market cap of $1,067.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $140.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

