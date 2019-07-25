Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,242 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $106,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lunia Capital LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 9,650.2% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861,809 shares during the last quarter. Actiam N.V. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,106,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,035,128 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,823,000 after purchasing an additional 867,711 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,441,789 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,974,703,000 after purchasing an additional 672,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,621,572 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $463,960,000 after purchasing an additional 610,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,333,970.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,754. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $5.26 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.19. 15,984,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,735,682. The company has a market cap of $1,067.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $140.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.