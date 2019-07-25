Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $5.26 to $158.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Microsoft traded as high as $140.80 and last traded at $140.23, with a volume of 863650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.72.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho set a $152.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$120.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,754 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1,067.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

