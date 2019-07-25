Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by analysts at Argus from $5.26 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on IntriCon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $158.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $139.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1,067.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $140.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,333,970.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,980 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 259,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.