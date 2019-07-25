Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $22.56 Million Stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,929 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.49% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $22,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 119.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,754,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,683,000 after buying an additional 3,129,607 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,729,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $485,269,000 after buying an additional 2,956,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 591.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after buying an additional 1,222,252 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,708,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,522,000 after buying an additional 597,152 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 52.7% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 780,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 269,500 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

SHLX traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $21.68. 709,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,152. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 190.89% and a net margin of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

