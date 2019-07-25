Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $3.89 Million Position in BT Group plc (NYSE:BT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in BT Group were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BT Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in BT Group by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BT Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,506 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FOX from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE BT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.91. 735,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,139. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. BT Group plc has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from BT Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.30. BT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

BT Group Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BT Group plc (NYSE:BT).

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.